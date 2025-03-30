JP Sears News: Sharp despite loss

Sears (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

Sears was sharp Sunday, blanking Seattle through five innings before giving up a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez in the sixth. The A's could only muster one run off Bryan Woo, leaving Sears with a hard-luck loss in his season debut. The 29-year-old left-hander was decent in 2024, going 11-13 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 137:49 K:BB across 32 starts (180.2 innings). Sears will hope for better luck in his second start, currently scheduled for next week in Colorado.