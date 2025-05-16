Juan Soto News: Draws three walks in Bronx return

Soto went 0-for-2 with three walks, one steal and one run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Yankees.

Soto wasn't able to record a hit in his return to Yankee Stadium, but he drew a season-high three walks and recorded his fourth steal of the year in the first inning. Soto has gone 13-for-47 with 12 walks, 11 runs scored, two steals, five home runs and eight RBI since the beginning of May.