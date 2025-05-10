Juan Soto News: Heating up in May

Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Cubs.

The $765 million man had something of a quiet start to his tenure with the Mets, but Soto is catching fire in May. Five of his eight homers on the season have come in eight games this month, including a solo shot off Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning Friday, and over that stretch Soto is batting .367 (11-for-30) with seven RBI, nine runs and a 7:5 BB:K.