Juan Soto News: Launches two homers in loss

Soto went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Soto accounted for all of the Mets' offense in Thursday's defeat. He got New York on the board with an opposite-field blast off Zac Gallen in the sixth inning before smacking a second homer, his fifth of the year, off Kevin Ginkel in the eighth. It's certainly a positive sign for Soto, who'd gone 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series. The star outfielder is now slashing .252/.379/.443 with 23 runs scored, 14 RBI and a pair of stolen bases through 140 plate appearances this year.