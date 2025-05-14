Fantasy Baseball
Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Soto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After starting in each of the Mets' first 43 games of the season, Soto will hit the bench in what appears to be a planned rest day. With the Mets off Thursday, Soto will effectively get two days to rest up before he returns to The Bronx for a three-game series against his former Yankees squad this weekend. Jose Azocar will replace Soto in right field in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.

