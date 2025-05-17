Juan Soto News: Steals another bag

Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The superstar outfielder isn't known for his prowess on the basepaths -- his career high in steals is 12, a mark he last reached in 2023 -- but Soto has now successfully swiped a bag in three straight games and is a perfect 5-for-5 through 45 contests as a Met. He's also drawn 14 free passes through 14 games in May, helping to boost his slash line on the year to .252/.386/.454 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 33 runs.