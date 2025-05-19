Julio Rodriguez News: Drills grand slam

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Rodriguez was hitless in the contest before delivering a clutch grand slam in the eighth inning that ended up being the game-winning hit. He's gone deep five times over his last 20 contests after hitting three in his first 26 games. Rodriguez still owns a disappointing .235/.313/.412 slash line through 208 plate appearances this season.