Julio Rodriguez News: Homers in blowout win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez has been steadier at the plate lately, hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He's gone 13-for-47 (.277) with two homers and eight RBI in that span. The outfielder's slow start is still weighing down his season-long numbers (.216 batting average, .715 OPS), but he's trending in the right direction, though not quite as fast as he did last season. He's added five homers, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored, five stolen bases, four doubles and two triples over 31 games this year.