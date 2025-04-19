Jung Hoo Lee News: Productive in defeat

Lee went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Angels.

Lee logged two singles Friday, accounting for half of San Francisco's hits in the low-scoring pitchers' duel. The 26-year-old outfielder has recorded a hit in four straight games, batting an impressive .538 and striking out only once during that span. Lee ranks fifth in the majors in batting average and is now slashing .361/.420/.653 with 14 extra-base hits and an 8:12 BB:K across 81 plate appearances.