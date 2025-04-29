Junior Caminero News: Belts sixth homer

Caminero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Caminero provided the Rays' lone run with his solo shot in the fourth inning. It was his sixth home run of the year and first since April 17. During his nine-game homerless drought, Caminero posted a .476 OPS. His season slash line is now .266/.302/.486 with 12 extra-base hits and 17 runs scored through 116 plate appearances.