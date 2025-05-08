Junior Caminero News: Continues to thrive at home

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

It was the slugging third baseman's first multi-RBI effort since April 17. Caminero also has just one multi-hit effort in his last 15 outings, but he has consistently occupied a premium spot in Tampa Bay's batting order. It's also worth noting he's thrived at hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field this season, as Caminero is batting .298 with an .891 OPS over 94 at-bats at home while hitting a paltry .122 with a .330 OPS across 41 at-bats on the road.