Junior Caminero News: Receiving afternoon off

Caminero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

He'll head to the bench for the first time since April 5 in what appears to be a planned rest day after he had started in each of the last 25 games. Curtis Mead will fill in at third base Sunday, giving Caminero a chance to hit the reset button after a 1-for-16 stretch at the plate over his last four starts brought his season batting average down to .240.