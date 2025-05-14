Fantasy Baseball
Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Swats grand slam in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Caminero went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Caminero silenced Rogers Centre with a grand slam off Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning to break a 7-7 tie. The home run was his first away from home this year, as he's struggled mightily on the road, slashing .130/.163/.239. It's been a slow first half of May for Caminero overall, Tuesday's home run was just his second extra-base hit in 10 games this month. Caminero is now up to eight long balls and 20 RBI this season and will try to keep producing with four more road games on tap for the Rays this week.

