Junior Caminero headshot

Junior Caminero News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Caminero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Unless he's deployed off the bench in the series finale, Caminero will put his five-game hitting streak on hold before likely rejoining the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener in Toronto. Jose Caballero will cover third base in Caminero's stead Sunday.

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
