Justin Slaten News: Notches third save

Slaten picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win against the White Sox, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

Slaten efficiently secured the win, requiring only 12 pitches -- 10 of which were strikes -- to retire the side in order. Aroldis Chapman pitched the eighth inning, as he was called upon to face the top of the Chicago lineup. However, this outing shows that Slaten could be in line for more save opportunities as Boston manager Alex Cora may look to deploy Chapman in the highest leverage spots. Although Slaten owns a 4.00 ERA, his performance has been much better under the hood, pitching to a 1.59 FIP, 0.56 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across nine innings.