Justin Steele Injury: Set for season-ending surgery

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Steele will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon and address UCL damage in his left elbow, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Counsell didn't go into specifics regarding the extent of the UCL damage, but if Steele requires a Tommy John surgery or internal brace procedure, his availability for the start of the 2026 season would also be affected. Steele was initially hopeful for a minimum-length stay on the 15-day injured list after he was deactivated Wednesday due to what the Cubs termed as left elbow tendinitis, but a more significant injury was detected after he received two medical opinions on his arm. With Steele now done for the rest of the 2025 season, the Cubs will should have permanent spots in the rotation available for both Ben Brown and Colin Rea, at least until Javier Assad (oblique) is back from the IL.