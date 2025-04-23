Fantasy Baseball
Justin Steele headshot

Justin Steele Injury: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 1:37pm

The Cubs transferred Steele (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Steele underwent UCL surgery last week and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season, so the move won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction will instead open up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.

Justin Steele
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
