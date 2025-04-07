Justin Turner News: Heads back to bench Monday
Turner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Turner will return to the bench after he picked up his third start of the season in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Padres and went 0-for-4 with an RBI. All three of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, and Turner will likely remain limited to a short-side platoon role while the Cubs have all of their lineup regulars available.
