Justin Wrobleski News: Demoted after rough start

The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

One day after getting called up to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Wrobleski will be swapped off the active roster for right-hander Landon Knack, who will be recalled to fill the other opening in the Los Angeles rotation. The Dodgers expanded to a six-man rotation this week due to the injury to Blake Snell (shoulder) and for the purpose of giving Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki extra days of rest between starts, but Wrobleski doesn't look as though he'll be in line for an extended stay with the big club. The Dodgers will look to break in a new sixth starter next week after Wrobleski was rocked for eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings en route to taking a loss Tuesday in his 2025 debut in the majors.