Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values

Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values

Written by 
James Anderson 
Updated on February 4, 2025 1:46PM EST

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

The RotoWire Dynasty Rankings are fully updated!

A few notes on the rankings:

  • These are loosely intended for OBP dynasty leagues where really good setup men have value and 20-30 catchers are started, but they should be applicable across formats.
  • Once we get outside the top 300 or so, beauty is really in the eye of the beholder, and league format and team needs will greatly dictate how you should be valuing the final 200-250 players. 
  • I included 105 prospects (just over 20 percent of the list), but there's a tier of prospects on the recently updated top 400 that stretches from inside the top 100 to roughly 146, so there were dozens of prospects I omitted who can reasonably be considered top 500 dynasty assets

Dynasty Auction Values

I was fortunate to participate in a unique startup dynasty auction/draft with some friends and fellow dynasty enthusiasts that took place over the past few weeks and helped me to battle test my rankings quite a bit before publishing them. Before I share the results of this startup dynasty auction + snake draft, here are the league specifics:

  • 15 teams
  • 5x5 roto w/ OBP, SVH3 (saves are three times as valuable as holds), QA3 (a variation of quality start where the pitcher needs to pitch 5+ innings)
  • 1 C, 1B, 2B, SS, 3B, MI, CI, 4 OF, 2 UT, 5 SP, 2 RP, 2 P, 8-man bench, unlimited IL, 25 minor-league spots (100+ IP, 260+ AB needed to graduate)
  • Daily lineups

  • 15-games to qualify at offensive positions

Auction Setup: Each team got a $200 auction budget ($0 bids allowed) to fill 10 roster spots, and then we conducted a snake draft to fill the final 45 roster spots, using the reverse order of most expensive player bought in the auction as the draft order.

There are some prices that only make sense when considering auction dynamics, such as the Bobby Witt ($100) and Elly De La Cruz ($100) prices, where the same team bought both players and then filled out their final eight auction slots with $0 buys. We won't know for sure what Witt or De La Cruz would have gone for if that team hadn't implemented that strategy, as they jumped both players up to $100. Conversely, players like Corbin Carroll ($61) and Jackson Chourio ($62) were bought early and may have gone for more money had they been auctioned later, while Julio Rodriguez ($70) would have possibly been cheaper if he'd been auctioned early. However, on the whole, I think you could use these auction prices as effectively as any dynasty top 150 produced by one ranker. 

Here are the auction results in descending order by price:

Rank (by $)Auction $PlayerPositionTeam
1106Shohei OhtaniDH/SPLAA
2100Bobby WittSSKC
3100Elly De La CruzSSCIN
474Juan SotoOFNYM
573Gunnar HendersonSSBAL
670Julio RodriguezOFSEA
767Kyle TuckerOFHOU
864Aaron JudgeOFNYY
963Wyatt LangfordOFTEX
1062Jackson ChourioOFMIL
1161Corbin CarrollOFARI
1256Ronald AcunaOFATL
1355Paul SkenesSPPIT
1454Fernando TatisOFSD
1552Vladimir Guerrero1BTOR
1652Yordan AlvarezOFHOU
1752Tarik SkubalSPDET
1851Jackson MerrillOFSD
1947Michael HarrisOFATL
2046James WoodOFWAS
2145Garrett CrochetSPBOS
2243Austin Riley3BATL
2342Jose Ramirez3BCLE
2441Mookie BettsOF/SS/2BLAD
2541Jarren DuranOFBOS
2640Junior Caminero3BTB
2739Francisco LindorSSNYM
2836Rafael Devers3BBOS
2933Bryce Harper1BPHI
3031Roki SasakiSPLAD
3130Oneil CruzOF/SSPIT
3228Riley GreeneOFDET
3328Logan GilbertSPSEA
3427Lawrence ButlerOFATH
3527Triston Casas1BBOS
3627Matt Olson1BATL
3727Jazz Chisholm3B/OFNYY
3826Jordan Westburg2B/3BBAL
3925Spencer StriderSPATL
4025Manny Machado3BSD
4125William ContrerasCMIL
4225Ketel Marte2BARI
4325Dylan CrewsOFWAS
4423Freddie Freeman1BLAD
4521Adley RutschmanCBAL
4621George KirbySPSEA
4720Corey SeagerSSTEX
4820Jackson Holliday2BBAL
4920Zack WheelerSPPHI
5020CJ AbramsSSWAS
5120Andrew PainterSPPHI
5219Royce Lewis3BMIN
5319Yoshinobu YamamotoSPLAD
5418Trea TurnerSSPHI
5518Dylan CeaseSPSD
5618Cole RagansSPKC
5718Michael KingSPSD
5817Roman AnthonyOFBOS
5917Jasson DominguezOFNYY
6017Mark Vientos3BNYM
6116Bryce MillerSPSEA
6216Kyle SchwarberOFPHI
6316Pablo LopezSPMIN
6416Matt McLainSS/2BCIN
6516Corbin BurnesSPARI
6616Gerrit ColeSPNYY
6715Matt Shaw2B/3B/SSCHC
6815Tanner BibeeSPCLE
6915Spencer SchwellenbachSPATL
7015Freddy PeraltaSPMIL
7114Brent RookerOFATH
7214Ozzie Albies2BATL
7314Kristian Campbell2BBOS
7414Logan WebbSPSF
7514Grayson RodriguezSPBAL
7613Vinnie Pasquantino1BKC
7713Willy AdamesSSSF
7813Framber ValdezSPHOU
7912Jacob deGromSPTEX
8012Tyler GlasnowSPLAD
8112Josh Naylor1BCLE
8212Anthony VolpeSSNYY
8311Blake SnellSPLAD
8411Luis RobertOFCHW
8511Jared JonesSPPIT
8611Hunter GreeneSPCIN
8711Emmanuel ClaseRPCLE
8811Mason MillerRPATH
8911Spencer Steer1B/OFCIN
9011Coby Mayo3BBAL
9110Pete Alonso1BF.A.
9210Zach NetoSSLAA
9310Masyn WinnSSSTL
9410Yainer DiazCHOU
9510Chris SaleSPATL
9610Max FriedSPNYY
9710Bo BichetteSSTOR
989Eury PerezSPMIA
999Jackson JobeSPDET
1009Shane McClanahanSPTB
1018Colton CowserOFBAL
1027Bryan ReynoldsOFPIT
1036Bailey OberSPMIN
1046Jose Altuve2BHOU
1056Teoscar HernandezOFLAD
1066Bubba ChandlerSPPIT
1075Devin WilliamsRPNYY
1085Emmanuel RodriguezOFMIN
1094Josh HaderRPHOU
1104Zac GallenSPARI
1114Isaac Paredes3BHOU
1124Marcus Semien2BTEX
1133Hunter BrownSPHOU
1143Cal RaleighCSEA
1153Walker JenkinsOFMIN
1163Leodalis De VriesSSSD
1173Anthony SantanderOFTOR
1182Edwin DiazRPNYM
1192Sebastian WalcottSSTEX
1202Christian Walker1BHOU
1212Marcell OzunaUTATL
1222Matt Chapman3BSF
1232Luis CastilloSPSEA
1242Noah SchultzSPCHW
1252Jesus MadeSSMIL
1261Joe RyanSPMIN
1271Seiya SuzukiOFCHC
1281Shota ImanagaSPCHC
1291Dalton RushingCLAD
1301Pete Crow-ArmstrongOFCHC
1311Bryson Stott2BPHI
1321Steven KwanOFCLE
1330Brenton DoyleOFCOL
1340Travis Bazzana2BCLE
1350Xavier EdwardsSSMIA
1360Sonny GraySPSTL
1370Aaron NolaSPPHI
1380Raisel IglesiasRPATL
1390Mike TroutOFLAA
1400Josh Jung3BTEX
1410Shane BazSPTB
1420Cody BellingerOF/1BNYY
1430Kevin GausmanSPTOR
1440Tanner ScottRPLAD
1450Bryan WooSPSEA
1460Kumar RockerSPTEX
1470Taj BradleySPTB
1480Colt Keith2BDET
1490Evan CarterOFTEX
1500Chase DollanderSPCOL

The snake draft that followed:

My Roster

Auction $/Pick #PlayerPositionTeamAgeDesignation
$47Michael HarrisOFATL23Majors
$27Lawrence ButlerOFOAK24Majors
$25William ContrerasCMIL27Majors
$25Ketel Marte2BARI31Majors
$25Manny Machado3BSD32Majors
$17Mark Vientos3BNYM25Majors
$11Blake SnellSPLAD32Majors
$10Masyn WinnSSSTL22Majors
$4Josh HaderRPHOU30Majors
$2Sebastian WalcottSS/3B/OFTEX18Minors
152Heliot RamosOFSF25Majors
179Carlos RodonSPNYY32Majors
182Zach EflinSPBAL30Majors
209Robbie RaySPSF33Majors
212Kyle BradishSPBAL28Injured List
239Shane BieberSPCLE29Injured List
242Hayden BirdsongSPSF23Minors
269Griffin JaxRPMIN30Majors
272Jac Caglianone1BKC21Minors
299Yandy Diaz1BTB33Majors
302Jesus SanchezOFMIA27Majors
329Trevor MegillRPMIL31Majors
332Andy PagesOFLAD24Majors
359Ben BrownSP/RPCHC25Minors
362Frankie MontasSPNYM31Majors
389Brayan RocchioSSCLE24Majors
392Cam Collier3B/1BCIN20Minors
419Pavin Smith1B/OFARI28Majors
422Nate PearsonRPCHC28Majors
449Jordan BeckOFCOL23Minors
452Sal Stewart2B/3BCIN21Minors
479Ryan Clifford1B/DHNYM21Minors
482Landon KnackSPLAD27Minors
509MJ MelendezOFKC26Majors
512Richie Palacios2B/OFTB27Majors
539Tylor MegillSPNYM29Majors
542Yoniel CuretSPTB22Minors
569Jose Tena3BWSH23Minors
572Michael McGreevySPSTL24Minors
599Max MuncySS/3BOAK22Minors
602Sammy StafuraSSCIN20Minors
629Yolfran CastilloSSTEX17Minors
632Justin WrobleskiSPLAD24Minors
659Johnathan RodriguezOFCLE25Minors
662Tai PeeteOFSEA19Minors
689Michael SorokaSP/RPWSH27Majors
692Robert StephensonRPLAA31Injured List
719Marc ChurchRPTEX23Minors
722Troy TaylorRPSEA23Minors
749Levi SterlingSPPIT18Minors
752Brandyn GarciaSPSEA24Minors
779Jonatan ClaseOFTOR22Minors
782Clayton BeeterRPNYY26Minors
809Tyler WellsSPBAL30Injured List
812Matthew LugoOFLAA23Minors

Catcher

William Contreras, MIL

I was the only team to select just one catcher, and there was one team that rostered five catchers and four teams that rostered four catchers. Again, it's a 15-team, one-catcher league, and guys like Danny Jansen, Jonah Heim, Miguel Amaya and Henry Davis are available on waivers, and I expect some big-league catchers who were drafted as second catchers will eventually get dropped during the season. 

Part of the appeal of Contreras is that he's a set it and forget it top-four catcher in his early prime and I can use the extra roster spots I didn't use on second or third catchers on players at other positions.

Corner Infield

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM

Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB

Pavin Smith, 1B/OF, ARI

Jose Tena, 3B, WSH

Vientos is my long-term first baseman and Diaz is my short-term first baseman while I hope Machado has a couple more prime years left in the tank. Smith should be a nice piece in daily leagues as he was excellent against right-handed pitching down the stretch last year and should have a strong side platoon job all year. Tena can be stashed in my minors until he gets another 68 at-bats, at which point hopefully I'll feel good about holding him on my bench or dropping him. He's got a chance to take the third base job and run with it — literally, as he could steal double-digit bases.

Middle Infield

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

Masyn Winn, SS, STL

Brayan Rocchio, SS, CLE

Richie Palacios, 2B/OF, TB

I don't have much depth here, but I'm hoping to get a couple more prime years out of Marte while Winn is entering his prime, and then I'm hoping that the Rocchio/Palacios combo at middle infield can help me with stolen bases without hurting my OBP. I'll probably need to either acquire another middle infielder via trade or get help from my farm system in the coming years.

Outfield

Michael Harris, ATL

Lawrence Butler, ATH

Heliot Ramos, SF

Jesus Sanchez, MIA

Andy Pages, LAD

MJ Melendez, KC

Harris, Butler and Ramos were three outfielders I knew I wanted before we started the auction, and Pages was a priority target during the snake draft. The idea with Harris and Butler is that they're beginning their primes and they have high ceilings and high floors — obviously I'm fully in on Butler being closer to the player he rounded into last season rather than the player he was at the beginning of the season. Ramos doesn't have much stolen-base potential, but I think he's entering his prime as a four-category outfielder who could develop 30-homer power. Sanchez is now a borderline five-category outfielder and I don't think we've seen his best season as a power hitter. He wasn't a target per say, but I liked the price and he was one of the last in a tier of outfielders. Pages is an obvious breakout candidate if we just look at the skills, but the market is unsure about his playing time, which to me represents a buying opportunity, especially in dynasty. Melendez has changed his swing this offseason and should play against righties early in the year regardless. He still hits the ball really hard and could breakout, and at worst he's a fine piece in daily leagues while he's got the strong side of a platoon.

Starters

Blake Snell, LAD

Carlos Rodon, NYY

Zach Eflin, BAL

Robbie Ray, SF

Kyle Bradish, BAL

Shane Bieber, CLE

Frankie Montas, NYM

Landon Knack, LAD

Michael McGreevy, STL

Tyler Wells, BAL

The thing that probably stands out is that I took more injured big-league pitchers than any other team, but in the case of Bradish, Bieber, Wells and Robert Stephenson, who I'll cover in the Reliever section, they're all recovering from standard first-time surgeries that we know the recovery rates of and estimated time of return. I'd guess that one of the four doesn't return to form post surgery, but it's possible all four return to their prior levels, and they came at steep discounts due to the fact they won't provide any value over the first few months. In Snell, Rodon, Eflin, Ray and Montas, I believe I have five starters I'll want to use in the majority of their starts, and Bradish and Bieber will join that group when healthy. With Knack, McGreevy and Wells, I'm hoping they'll be good ratio sources as streamers in good matchups, and they could potentially ascend beyond just streamers.

Relievers

Josh Hader, HOU

Griffin Jax, MIN

Trevor Megill, MIL

Robert Stephenson, LAA

Nate Pearson, CHC

Clayton Beeter, NYY

Marc Church, TEX

Troy Taylor, SEA

Hader, Jax and Megill are the building blocks for ratios and saves, while Pearson and Beeter could be useful strikeout sources since they should make some multi-inning appearances that I might be able to stream into my lineup. Stephenson (once he returns midseason) could get saves if Ben Joyce gets injured, and Church has a chance to ascend to setup or closing duty in Texas over the next couple years. I took Taylor before his lat strain was reported, but he's got a chance to be a good setup man in a year or two.

Pitching Flyers

Hayden Birdsong, SF

Ben Brown, CHC

Tylor Megill, NYM

Justin Wrobleski, LAD

Michael Soroka, WSH

Yoniel Curet, TB

Brandyn Garcia, SEA

I'm not sure which of these pitchers will make it as starters and which ones will end up relievers, but they all have the stuff to be impactful in either role. Birdsong and Brown are the two I used top-400 picks on, as they're going to be in the mix for starts early in the year if they throw enough strikes and they both have extremely high ceilings as starters. I don't like paying full price for really good pitching prospects, such as the auction buys of Roki Sasaki ($31), Andrew Painter ($20), Jackson Jobe ($9), Bubba Chandler ($6) and Noah Schultz ($2), and if you take enough shots on cheap pitchers with good characteristics, you should still be able to hit on the young arms you need. With relievers having significant value in this league, it's not the end of the world if any of these guys get pushed to relief, and that's honestly what I'm hoping happens with a guy like Soroka. He was lights out as a reliever last year and was once one of my favorite young starting pitchers in baseball, and now the Nationals are planning on using him as a starter, but he'd probably be more valuable to me if they scrap that plan and throw him in the bullpen. 

Upper-Level Hitting Prospects

Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B/OF, TEX

Jac Caglianone, 1B, KC

Cam Collier, 3B/1B, CIN

Jordan Beck, OF, COL

Sal Stewart, 2B/3B, CIN

Ryan Clifford, 1B, NYM

Max Muncy, 3B/SS, ATH

Johnathan Rodriguez, OF, CLE

Jonatan Clase, OF, TOR

Matthew Lugo, OF, LAA

As was the case for me in a prospect mock draft earlier this offseason, I didn't value the top speedsters (with the exception of Walcott) as much as the market, so I ended up with a bunch of slugging prospects I hope develop into four-category contributors like Caglianone, Collier, Stewart, Clifford and Rodriguez. I'm not sure where Walcott ends up playing when he debuts either in late-2025 or 2026, so he's not someone I planned around at a specific position. He's my No. 1 prospect, but 13 prospects went for more money in the auction, so I'm clearly out on a bit of an island with that valuation. He's the only prospect I can actually envision being a first-round fantasy pick someday, with the exception of Jesus Made (MIL), who has never played an official game in the United States. Beck, Muncy, Rodriguez, Clase and Lugo should all be options for me to cycle into my big-league lineup early in the season, which was an important type of prospect for me to get given that I used four bench spots on injured pitchers in the initial snake draft. 

Far Off Prospects

Sammy Stafura, SS, CIN

Yolfran Castillo, SS, TEX

Tai Peete, OF, SEA

Levi Sterling, RHP, PIT

Shortstop prospects were flying off the board, but I was able to get a couple I like in Stafura and Castillo who could really improve their stock this year if they can get to more game power. Peete, a former shortstop who is now set to develop as a center fielder, has impact speed on the bases and a high offensive ceiling with an assignment to hitter-friendly Everett on tap for 2025. Sterling isn't my top-ranked prep arm from the 2024 draft class, but he's my favorite prep arm in the class relative to the market — I got him nine rounds after Ryan Sloan (SEA) and five rounds after Cam Caminiti (ATL).

Auction Targets Missed: Wyatt Langford ($63), Jordan Westburg ($26) and Jackson Holliday ($20) were the three players I thought I might buy in the auction that I didn't end up with. I underestimated how much Langford and Westburg would go for, and I pivoted from Westburg/Holliday when I deduced that Ketel Marte might be available in that same price range later. 

My Biggest Weakness: Speed. If everything goes according to plan, steals will be my weakest category in the first year of the league. In addition to missing on Langford and Holliday in the auction, Parker Meadows, Luis Rengifo and Josh Lowe were great values where they went in the snake draft and were players I might have ended up with either early in the snake draft or in the auction if I'd missed out on other players. However, I knew I needed to stick to my plan and hammer starting pitching early in the snake draft portion if I wanted to contend in year one, which I do.

My Least Favorite Pick: Nate Pearson at pick 422. This was just a bad process pick. I rushed it and didn't even feel good about it when I made the pick. I like the upside for what he is but this was after the Ryan Pressly trade and I don't think Pearson is notably better than 15-20 relievers who went after him. Even Seth Halvorsen of the Rockies who went five rounds later is probably a better bet than Pearson in the SVH3 category with similar upside/downside in strikeouts/ratios.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
