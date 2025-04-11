Fantasy Baseball
Justyn-Henry Malloy headshot

Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Malloy is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Twins on Friday.

Malloy has worked out of the leadoff spot in the lineup in the Tigers' last six games as the designated hitter. He'll begin Friday's game in the dugout while Colt Keith takes on DH duties against Twins right-hander David Fiesta. Malloy has started the season 6-for-26 with eight walks, four runs scored and four RBI.

Justyn-Henry Malloy
Detroit Tigers
