Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Not starting Friday

Malloy is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Twins on Friday.

Malloy has worked out of the leadoff spot in the lineup in the Tigers' last six games as the designated hitter. He'll begin Friday's game in the dugout while Colt Keith takes on DH duties against Twins right-hander David Fiesta. Malloy has started the season 6-for-26 with eight walks, four runs scored and four RBI.