Kai-Wei Teng News: Sent to minors camp

The Giants reassigned Teng to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Teng reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024 and made four ineffective relief appearances for the Giants before being non-tendered in November. The Giants re-signed him to a minor-league deal during the offseason, but since Teng is no longer a member of the 40-man roster, he'll likely face an uphill battle to resurface in the big leagues. Teng is expected to open the 2025 season at Triple-A Sacramento.