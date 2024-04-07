NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby missed all of 2023 while recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last April, and also didn't have a strong spring. With two minor-league options remaining, he was the odd man out and was sent down to open the year. With Jakob Junis (shoulder) headed for the injured list, Ashby was recalled from Triple-A Nashville where he surrendered three runs across five innings during his first start and will replace Junis in the Brewers' rotation. If he pitches well, he could stick when Wade Miley returns with Joe Ross getting demoted. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Butto/Christian Scott/Julio Teheran, Mets: Butto was called up as the 27th man in the doubleheader Thursday, where he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Tigers. He's likely next in line if another starter is needed and will be an option for the roster after Apr. 12 due to when he was sent down. In Scott's first Triple-A start, he gave up three runs on five hits - including two homers - with no walks and nine strikeouts across four innings against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The signing of Teheran likely pushes back his timeframe to reach Queens to late-spring/early-summer, though that could change based on performance and injuries. And Teheran is next up as he agreed to a one-year major-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday. With Tylor Megill (shoulder) and Kodai Senga (shoulder) sidelined and New York not wanting to rush Scott or Mike Vasil, Teheran was brought aboard to provide depth. The Mets kicked off a stretch of 15 games in 14 days beginning with Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers to necessitate the signing. Teheran posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 71.2 innings with Milwaukee a season ago and will slot into Megill's spot in the rotation. Butto - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (spec bid); Scott - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stash bid); Teheran - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Edward Cabrera/Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Cabrera and Garrett were each profiled last week and earn another mention as they're inching closer to rejoining the Marlins. Cabrera, sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a right shoulder impingement he suffered while warming up for a Grapefruit League game, made his second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville Friday. He conceded one run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Injuries and command issues plagued Cabrera last season, though he's scheduled to remain in the rotation when he returns. He met his four inning target and will presumably need one more rehab appearance to get stretched out to the point the Marlins are comfortable bringing him back and inserting him into the big-league rotation. Garrett, diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement early in spring training, was slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. He was scheduled to throw four innings with Jacksonville and seems likely to require at least one additional appearance before coming back to Miami. Eury Perez (Tommy John surgery) was lost for the season and A.J. Puk has struggled in two starts, so they desperately need Cabrera and Garrett to return and be effective. Cabrera/Garrett - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, is eligible to be activated from the 15-day IL on Apr. 9. He made a five-inning rehab start last week, but it's unclear how many exhibition outings the club want to give him to make up for missing spring training. Cobb is also dealing with a flexor tendon issue that also could delay his return. Once active, he'll move back into the middle of the Giants' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Bryce Elder, Braves: Pitching issues seem to be up again in MLB with the PA arguing the pitch clock a major culprit. One of the latest injuries is Spencer Strider, who has damage to the UCL of his pitching arm. No word yet as to how long he'll be sidelined and if Tommy John surgery will be once again necessary. Elder, who didn't do well this spring yet tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in his first Triple-A start, could initially replace Strider. If he struggles, AJ Smith-Shawver might be next in line once he shows some success at Gwinnett. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (spec call up bid)

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley was placed on the injured list to start due to shoulder impingement and made his first rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, which came after he threw a two-inning simulated game Monday. It's not clear if he'll require a second outing before joining the Brewers as he allowed one run on a pair of hits across three innings. The veteran southpaw is coming off a strong showing for Milwaukee in 2023 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 79:38 K:BB over 120.1 frames. Miley wound up re-signing on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with a $12 million mutual option for 2025 and will fit somewhere in the middle of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Kai-Wei Teng, Giants: Teng was promoted Mar. 29 as a long-reliever for the Giants. He posted a 4.42 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 164:68 K:BB over 126.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season. Teng needed to improve his control to stick in the majors and will likely remain with the parent club until Alex Cobb (hip) is able to return, though could also be the odd man out for Blake Snell. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey, Giants: Bailey is off to a strong start for the Giants and is locked in as the primary backstop, though his historical offensive performance leaves a lot to be desired. Maybe he's turned the corner, but we'll need to see a lot more to be sure. At worst, Bailey represents a No. 2 catcher in NL-only leagues, even if the improvement is only a mirage. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Joey Bart, Pirates: Bart, the second overall pick in 2018, struggled at the plate throughout his MLB career by slashing .219/.288/.335 across four seasons. The Giants designated him for assignment Sunday and traded him to the Pirates. Bart will provide catching depth behind Henry Davis while Yasmani Grandal (foot) is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals: Herrera has ably filled in while Willson Contreras has been sidelined with a bruised hand by going 4-for-9 with a homer and two RBI. The plate discipline at this level is still a work-in-progress, yet he's proved that wasn't a concern in the minors. Contreras will play every day once fully healthy, but Herrera has shown he can be a viable option when needed. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

DESIGNATED HITTER

J.D. Martinez, Mets: Martinez was discussed in the first column and is being repeated as he's on the verge of joining the Mets. He was the DH for High-A St. Lucie on Friday and Saturday, after which a decision on when he would be added to the ML roster was to be made. Martinez signed a deferred-laden contract right before the season started. Coming off a poor 2022, he inked a one-year, $10 million deal with LA last offseason and proceeded to hit 33 home runs and drive in 103. The only negative is that injuries limited Martinez to 113 games. Once active, he should bat cleanup behind Pete Alonso. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (same bid as two weeks ago, go higher if desperate for offense)

FIRST BASE

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Wisdom, who hit the IL just before Opening Day with a back injury, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa Saturday. The power has consistently been there, albeit with poor batting and on-base averages. When Wisdom returns, look for him to get time backing up first and third as well in the outfield and at DH. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Jared Triolo, Pirates: Triolo was originally mentioned in the opening column and deserves another mention as he's started eight of the Pirates' first nine games at second base. He was originally slated to receive regular at-bats while playing multiple positions - including at first, second and third - but received the starting keystone job when Liover Peguero was demoted. Triolo has gone on to notch a hit in six of those eight contests. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Emmanuel Rivera, Marlins: The Marlins acquired Rivera from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. He'll be a candidate for some playing time at DH and at third base on days Jake Burger appears at first or DH. Rivera has displayed a bit of power, yet struggles to hit for average and get on base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Blaze Alexander/Jace Peterson, Diamondbacks: Alexander - who was profiled last week - and Peterson could be in line for additional work at shortstop if Geraldo Perdomo's knee injury proves serious. Perdomo was injured Wednesday rounding first and underwent an MRI on Saturday. If the injury lingers, the lefty-hitting Peterson and righty Alexander are poised to start - likely depending on the handedness of the opposing starter. Alexander, an 11th round pick in 2018, has gotten off to strong start after doing so during the spring. Peterson, a true utility infielder, could be used to support Alexander rather than platooning based on lefty-righty split. Alexander - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from last week); Peterson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Jake Cave, Rockies: Cave was traded by the Phillies last Sunday for cash considerations. The 31-year-old has seen his production decline from a solid 2018 rookie campaign with the Twins. Cave appeared in 65 games for Philly last season and proved to be an underwhelming bench option with a .212/.272/.348 slash line. He should fill a similar role with the Rockies as a depth piece in the outfield and at first, though he'll have a better chance of regular playing time in Colorado. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks: Grichuk, who had bone spurs removed in his ankle in January and discussed last week, completed his rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno and joined the D-backs Friday. He projects to play on the short side of a platoon against lefties in center field based on his hitting splits. Grichuk may also start as DH. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same as last week)

Jarred Kelenic, Braves: Kelenic, traded by Seattle in December, appeared to have a clear path to full-time duty in left field. A poor spring led Atlanta to bring back Adam Duvall starting in left field versus southpaws and Kelenic against righties. After a poor spring, Kelenic made a mechanical adjustment to quiet his hands at the plate and all but eliminated his leg kick. The result has been a hot start against righties with better coverage and discipline. Kelenic is still sitting against lefties and at the bottom of the order, but a mild breakout is possible. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar is being repeated here as he'll be reevaluated and possibly returning to the Cardinals on Monday. He's working his way back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage and is wrapping up a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Once active, Nootbaar - who missed time with three injuries last season - will be St. Louis's starting left fielder to create a lineup logjam. Nootbaar - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (same as last week)

Taylor Trammell, Dodgers: Trammell was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers on Tuesday. Out of minor-league options, he had been designated for assignment by Seattle after failing to make their Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old has only slashed .168/.270/.368 with a 37 percent strikeout rate over parts of three big-league seasons, though could receive some work with Jason Heyward (back) on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5