Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kameron Misner headshot

Kameron Misner News: Sitting vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 2:28pm

Misner is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

With the Red Sox sending southpaw Sean Newcomb to the mound for Wednesday's series finale, Misner will be on the bench to begin the game while Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jose Caballero man the outfield. Misner has reached base safely in each of his last five games, going 7-for-17 with two walks, one stolen base, five runs scored, two home runs and four RBI over that span.

Kameron Misner
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now