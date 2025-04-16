Kameron Misner News: Sitting vs. southpaw

Misner is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

With the Red Sox sending southpaw Sean Newcomb to the mound for Wednesday's series finale, Misner will be on the bench to begin the game while Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jose Caballero man the outfield. Misner has reached base safely in each of his last five games, going 7-for-17 with two walks, one stolen base, five runs scored, two home runs and four RBI over that span.