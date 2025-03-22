Keaton Winn News: Optioned to Sacramento

The Giants optioned Winn to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Winn pitched well in the Cactus League, giving up three runs (two earned) with 10 strikeouts in five innings, but not well enough to crack the Giants' Opening Day staff. Kyle Harrison will head down to Sacramento alongside Winn, meaning Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp are the remaining candidates for the fifth spot in San Francisco's rotation.