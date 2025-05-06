Fantasy Baseball
Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Continues to hit for high average

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Hayes went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Hayes snapped an eight-game streak without an extra-base hit, although he has continued to hit for a high average despite the lack of pop. The defensive-minded third baseman hasn't homered since April 4, but he's at least batting .317 (20-for-63) with two doubles and six RBI since April 19. Hayes has at least one knock in 14 of his last 16 outings, tallying multiple hits in six of these contests.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
