Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Continues to hit for high average
Hayes went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Hayes snapped an eight-game streak without an extra-base hit, although he has continued to hit for a high average despite the lack of pop. The defensive-minded third baseman hasn't homered since April 4, but he's at least batting .317 (20-for-63) with two doubles and six RBI since April 19. Hayes has at least one knock in 14 of his last 16 outings, tallying multiple hits in six of these contests.
