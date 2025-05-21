Fantasy Baseball
Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Hayes reached base multiple times for the first time in his last five starts and also scored multiple runs in a game for the first time on the campaign. Despite being an everyday player, Hayes continues to underwhelm as a fantasy option with only a .247 average, one homer and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
