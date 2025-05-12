Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Swipes fourth bag

Hayes went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against Atlanta.

Hayes hit atop the Pirates' order with Oneil Cruz (back) sidelined and lefty Chris Sale on the mound. He swiped his fourth stolen base of the season, his first since April 14 and only second since Opening Day. Overall, Hayes is hitting a decent .253 across 157 plate appearances, but he has just five extra-base hits.