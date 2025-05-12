Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Swipes fourth bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Hayes went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against Atlanta.

Hayes hit atop the Pirates' order with Oneil Cruz (back) sidelined and lefty Chris Sale on the mound. He swiped his fourth stolen base of the season, his first since April 14 and only second since Opening Day. Overall, Hayes is hitting a decent .253 across 157 plate appearances, but he has just five extra-base hits.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now