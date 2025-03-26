Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendall Graveman headshot

Kendall Graveman Injury: Bullpen session coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Graveman (back) will throw a bullpen session next week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Graveman dealt with back issues during spring training and never pitched in a Cactus League setting. He could emerge as key reliever after the Diamondbacks announced Jordan Montgomery will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the injured list. Graveman missed all last season following shoulder surgery, but the right-hander had varying degrees of success in the three seasons prior to 2024.

Kendall Graveman
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now