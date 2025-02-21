This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

Spring training has begun and the relief pitcher market has settled a bit, which means it's time for a rankings update. I also have several NFBC draft-and-hold contests under my belt, during which I was able put my initial 2025 closer rankings to the test.

Since my initial rankings were published, the following relief pitchers have signed:

Kyle Finnegan, David Robertson, Hector Neris and Craig Kimbrel are notable relievers who remain unsigned at the time of this writing. If Texas, Washington, Miami, Chicago (AL) or Colorado sign any of the four, we could see some movement within these rankings. Stay tuned.

Below the updated rankings, I've included several notable risers and fallers. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Also, be sure to bookmark our Closer Grid for all the latest closer updates, including hierarchy changes and my closer-in-waiting rankings. I'll also be updating team blurbs throughout the spring.

2025 Closer Rankings 2.0

Dropped out of the Top 50: Andrew Nardi (previously no. 45 — dealing with a back injury early in camp, so I shaved a few saves off his projection), Evan Phillips (no. 49 — unlikely for Opening Day, still battling the shoulder injury that kept him out of the 2024 World Series).

Honorable mention: Yuki Matsui, Garrett Whitlock, Kevin Ginkel, Calvin Faucher, Jorge Lopez, Jose Ferrer, Tyler Kinley, Seth Halvorsen, Craig Yoho, Abner Uribe.

RISERS

Andres Munoz, Mariners: Munoz's ascension in these rankings was a result of me putting my initial rankings to the test while drafting. I simply couldn't draft Munoz or Jhoan Duran behind exciting, but non-established closers like Jeff Hoffman and Lucas Erceg (prior to Carlos Estevez signing in Kansas City). As such, both Munoz and Duran rise a few spots in this rankings update.

Jhoan Duran, Twins: See above.

Tanner Scott, Dodgers: General Manager Brandon Gomes previously indicated after Scott signed in January that the left-hander wouldn't be Los Angeles' set closer, but it appears manager Dave Roberts envisions Scott as the lead option for the ninth inning. Despite Scott's four-year, $72 million contract, it could still be a fluid situation throughout the season with the Dodgers also having Kirby Yates and Blake Treinen in the high-leverage mix. As such, I've adjusted Scott's projected team save share to 50 percent, which amounts to 22 saves. This is in line with most projection systems, which have Scott for anywhere between 20 and 25 saves.

Justin Martinez, Diamondbacks: I've re-evaluated my stance on Martinez. He was initially a fade of mine, but because Arizona neglected to sign any of the top free-agent closers, he's become a target in recent drafts. The D'Backs did sign Kendall Graveman, who has 24 career saves on his ledger, but missed the entire 2024 campaign due to shoulder surgery. I think it will take some time, or even a few injuries, for Graveman to ascend Arizona's high-leverage hierarchy ahead of A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel or Ryan Thompson. As for Martinez, his combination of high velocity, 30 percent strikeout rate and 60 percent groundball rate fits the ideal closer profile. The free passes he has allowed are definitely concerning, but if he can improve his walk rate by even a few percentage points, I think he establishes a majority share of closing duties for the D'Backs. Martinez had a 61.5 percent team save share for Arizona after August 1 last year, so a 60 percent projection for 2025 seems reasonable. This puts him at 24 saves for me. When combined with his upside — I wouldn't be shocked if Martinez ends up as a top 10 closer in 2025 — that makes him the biggest riser for this rankings update.

Kenley Jansen, Angels: Jansen is 31 saves away from tying Lee Smith for third place on the all-time saves leaderboard. It might be difficult for him to reach that milestone in 2025, but I think the veteran reliever gets really close. The Angels have improved on paper with fellow free-agent signings Yusei Kikuchi, Travis d'Arnaud and Yoan Moncada, while a healthy Mike Trout, Zach Neto and Luis Rengifo could yield a few more wins than expected. Jansen has posted a 67.4 percent team save share or higher in each of his last five seasons, so a projected 65 percent share with the Angels in 2025 seems like a safe floor.

FALLERS

Kirby Yates, Dodgers: I was bullish on Yates as the favorite for saves in Los Angeles — I previously projected him for a 70 percent team save share — but Dave Roberts appears to be leaning towards Tanner Scott for the "brunt of the saves to start the season." This doesn't mean Scott gets 40 saves. In fact, I still think Yates makes an impact in the ninth inning for the Dodgers. Unfortunately, given the manager's recent support of Scott, I had to cut Yates' projected team save share in half.

Lucas Erceg, Royals: Kansas City added even more depth to the back-end of its bullpen, signing Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $20.2 million deal that includes a $13 million club option for 2027. Estevez posted career-best ratios in 2024 while significantly improving his walk rate, making him the favorite to open 2025 as the Royals' closer. While Erceg is exciting, he won't reach his salary arbitration window until 2027, so Kansas City will likely control costs by deploying Estevez as its closer. Estevez has more experience in high-leverage anyway, with 82 career saves and 64 holds to Erceg's 14 and 29, respectively. I still like Erceg to produce double-digit saves in 2025, but he's unlikely to approach 15-plus unless Estevez gets hurt.

Ben Joyce, Angels: It wouldn't make much sense for Los Angeles to have signed Jansen for any other reason than to serve as the team's primary closer, as he currently sits first among active players — and fourth all-time — with 447 regular-season saves. While Jansen may be nearing the end of his storied career, he showed he still has gas left in the tank with his performance for Boston last year, which included a 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 28.4 percent strikeout rate and 27 saves. It's still likely that Joyce will get an occasional save opportunity, per Sam Blum of The Athletic, but at least for one season it appears he will be an understudy to Jansen, which cuts down Joyce's fantasy appeal in most formats considerably. While he's the biggest faller in this rankings update, I still have Joyce projected for double-digit saves.

Trevor Megill, Brewers: I have been fading Megill in 2025 drafts, but there was a point I'd consider clicking his name if fell far enough past ADP. Now that he's dealing with an undisclosed injury at the onset of camp, I'm out on him completely. Megill's delayed schedule could end up being a non-issue, but fantasy managers should still view him as a higher-risk option than he was prior to pitchers and catchers reporting. Abner Uribe (knee) is being brought along slowly, so 30-year-old Joel Payamps may be best suited to step up in the ninth inning if Megill is unable to get up to speed by Opening Day. Personally, I'm taking a stab on Craig Yoho later in drafts.

Stay tuned for version 3.0 of these rankings around mid-March, right before the home stretch of fantasy baseball drafts.