Kenley Jansen News: Locks down ninth save

Jansen allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Jansen has kept runs off the board in his last three outings, spanning 3.1 innings. The veteran closer was able to picked up his ninth save of the season Monday, and his second save in three days, with a 16-pitch outing. He remains a perfect 9-for-9 in save chances while pitching to a 5.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 14.1 innings.