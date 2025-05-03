Kenley Jansen News: Secures save No. 7

Jansen retired the only two batters he faced in Saturday's win against the Tigers to earn his seventh save of the season.

The 37-year-old wasn't expected to be needed Saturday since the Angels entered the ninth inning leading 5-1, but Brock Burke was unable to close things out to create the save situation. Jansen's previous appearance Thursday was a disaster as he gave up six runs on three homers in a non-save situation, but that's the only time in 10 outings this season he's been charged with a run. His 5.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP are inflated due to that prior outing, but Jansen has a 9:2 K:BB while converting all seven of his save chances this year.