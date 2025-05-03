Fantasy Baseball
Kenley Jansen News: Secures save No. 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Jansen retired the only two batters he faced in Saturday's win against the Tigers to earn his seventh save of the season.

The 37-year-old wasn't expected to be needed Saturday since the Angels entered the ninth inning leading 5-1, but Brock Burke was unable to close things out to create the save situation. Jansen's previous appearance Thursday was a disaster as he gave up six runs on three homers in a non-save situation, but that's the only time in 10 outings this season he's been charged with a run. His 5.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP are inflated due to that prior outing, but Jansen has a 9:2 K:BB while converting all seven of his save chances this year.

