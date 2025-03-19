Keston Hiura News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Rockies reassigned Hiura to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Though he's just 28 years old and has three double-digit home-run seasons on his resume at the MLB level, Hiura's high strikeout rates and lack of defensive flexibility have made it difficult for him to stick in the big leagues over the past two seasons. He spent the majority of the 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level and settled for a minor-league deal with the Rockies this winter upon reaching free agency. Hiura hit just .167 and struck out in nine of his 18 at-bats in Cactus League play, so his dismissal from big-league camp comes as little surprise. He's expected to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.