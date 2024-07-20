Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Giant Strides

Todd Zola 
July 20, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Aided by a Saturday twin bill in Oracle Park, there are 97 games on the schedule. The extra game leaves the San Francisco Giants with eight games this week. A dozen clubs play seven contests all with one series at home and one on the road. The remaining teams will all take the field six times.

For those who like to play matchups, the Dodgers, Astros and Padres are slated to face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the White Sox and Tigers have seven righties on the docket.

Please pop back on Sunday night when the individual hitters will be added.

Week of July 22 - 28

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6243385798310210297908989
2ATL71634999712310398105111109109
3BAL606331118887103102101939090
4BOS6243310411791103106104939695
5CHC615339289771029791898787
6CHW707341211081109894

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Ragans L@Marsh R@Wacha R Ortiz RGonzales LKeller R
ATLGreene RMartinez RMontas R@Severino R@Senga R@Scott R@Peterson L
BAL @Meyer R@Cabrera R@Munoz RKing RMazur RVasquez R
BOS@Marquez R@Feltner R@Quantrill R Cortes LStroman RRodon L
CHCRea RMyers RRoss R @Singer R@Lugo R@Ragans L
CHW@Lorenzen R@Gray R@Eovaldi R@Scherzer RKirby RWoo RGilbert R
CIN@Fried L@Sale L@Lopez R @Bradley R@Baz R@Littell R
CLESkubal LMaeda RFlaherty ROlson R@Sanchez L@Phillips R@Wheeler R
COLHouck RCriswell RPivetta R @Webb R@Birdsong R/Snell L@Hicks R
DET@Carrasco R@Howard R@Bibee R@Williams RLopez RRyan ROber R
HOU@Harris L@Bido R@Sears L Stone RWrobleski LPaxton L
KCDiaz RMontgomery LNelson R Hendricks RImanaga LAssad R
LAA@Gilbert R@Miller R@Castillo RSpence REstes RHarris LBido R
LADSnell LHicks RRay LHarrison L@Verlander R@Valdez L@Blanco R
MIAPeterson LSuarez RBurnes RRodriguez R@Peralta R@Civale R@Rea R
MIL@Assad R@Taillon R@Steele L Rogers LChirinos RMeyer R
MINWheeler RSuarez LNola R @Montero R@Skubal L@Maeda R
NYM@Chirinos R@Gil R@Cole RMorton RSchwellenbach RFried LSale L
NYYLittell RQuintana LManaea L @Bello R@Crawford R@Houck R
OAKArrighetti RBloss RBrown R@Kochanowicz R@Fulmer R@Anderson L@Soriano R
PHI@Ober R@Woods Richardson R@Paddack R Lively RCarrasco RHoward R
PITPallante RLynn RLiberatore L @Gallen R@Pfaadt R@Diaz R
SD @Parker L@Herz L@Corbin L@Kremer R@Zimmermann L@Suarez R
SEAAnderson LSoriano RCanning R @Thorpe R@Fedde R@Crochet L
SF@Ryan R@Knack R@Glasnow R@Kershaw LFreeland LGomber L/Gordon RMarquez R
STL@Keller R@Skenes R@Perez L Gore LIrvin RParker L
TB@Rodon L@Berrios R@Rodriguez R@Bassitt RLodolo LAbbott LGreene R
TEXFedde RCrochet LFlexen RCannon R@Kikuchi L@Gausman R@Berrios R
TOR Pepiot RSprings LEflin RHeaney LLorenzen RGray R
WSH Vasquez RWaldron RCease R@Gray R@Gibson R@Mikolas R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
