Weekly Hitter Rankings: Giant Strides

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Aided by a Saturday twin bill in Oracle Park, there are 97 games on the schedule. The extra game leaves the San Francisco Giants with eight games this week. A dozen clubs play seven contests all with one series at home and one on the road. The remaining teams will all take the field six times.

For those who like to play matchups, the Dodgers, Astros and Padres are slated to face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the White Sox and Tigers have seven righties on the docket.

Please pop back on Sunday night when the individual hitters will be added.

Week of July 22 - 28

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index