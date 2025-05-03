Kevin Gausman News: Dominant start wasted

Gausman came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians, scattering one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander put together perhaps his best performance of the season, generating 32 called or swinging strikes among his 94 pitches (66 total strikes), but he missed out on his third win of the year when the Blue Jays' bullpen melted down late. The quality start was Gausman's fourth in seven trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 40 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.