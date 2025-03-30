Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Newman headshot

Kevin Newman News: Heads to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Newman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With Zach Neto (shoulder) on the shelf, Newman began the season as the Angels' top shortstop, starting the team's first two games while going 0-for-6 with a strikeout. He'll give way to Tim Anderson at shortstop on Sunday, however, and Newman will likely need to pick up the pace at the plate in future games if he's to remain atop the depth chart until Neto is ready to make his 2025 debut.

