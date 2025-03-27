Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: Makes impact in Ranger debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Pillar started in center field and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Pillar started over Leody Taveras against a left-hander and made an immediate impact with an RBI-single in his first at-bat as a Ranger. He singled in next plate appearance and scored on a Kyle Higashioka double. The 13-year veteran, playing for his 10th MLB team, beat out prospect Evan Carter during spring training to earn a roster spot. Pillar is expected to be part of a platoon with the switch-hitting Taveras, who has a career .612 OPS against southpaws.

Kevin Pillar
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
