Kevin Pillar News: Makes impact in Ranger debut

Pillar started in center field and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Pillar started over Leody Taveras against a left-hander and made an immediate impact with an RBI-single in his first at-bat as a Ranger. He singled in next plate appearance and scored on a Kyle Higashioka double. The 13-year veteran, playing for his 10th MLB team, beat out prospect Evan Carter during spring training to earn a roster spot. Pillar is expected to be part of a platoon with the switch-hitting Taveras, who has a career .612 OPS against southpaws.