Kevin Pillar News: Notches two steals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Pillar went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Pillar has settled into a short-side platoon role in the Rangers' outfield, and he got the start in center field against southpaw Robbie Ray on Saturday. There's always been some speed in Pillar's game, so it shouldn't be too surprising to see him get involved on the basepaths. He's batting .300 with a .667 OPS, one RBI, six runs scored and three steals over 30 plate appearances in 2025, but there's virtually no chance he sees steady playing time, especially with the Rangers' outfield at full health.

