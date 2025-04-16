Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: Starts against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Pillar started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Pillar filled in for the injured Wyatt Langford (oblique) with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Angels. Pillar (against lefties) and Josh Smith (righties) have shared left field since Langford was added to the injured list last week. The Rangers are scheduled to face a right-hander Wednesday.

Kevin Pillar
Texas Rangers
