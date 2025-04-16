Kevin Pillar News: Starts against lefty

Pillar started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Pillar filled in for the injured Wyatt Langford (oblique) with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Angels. Pillar (against lefties) and Josh Smith (righties) have shared left field since Langford was added to the injured list last week. The Rangers are scheduled to face a right-hander Wednesday.