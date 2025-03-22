Fantasy Baseball
Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Wins spot in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 8:28pm

Bubic has won the fifth starter role for the Royals with Daniel Lynch moving to the bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic looks set to make his first regular season start against the Brewers on March 31. Bubic has yielded six runs with a 13:3 K:BB over 13 innings this spring and will look to carry over his success last season as a reliever (32.2 percent strikeout rate over 30.1 regular-season innings) into the rotation.

