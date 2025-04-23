Kyle Hart News: Falls to Detroit

Hart (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Both runs against Hart came via solo home runs -- a Gleyber Torres blast in the first inning before Justyn-Henry Malloy increased the Padres' deficit to 2-0 with a homer in the fifth, forcing Hart out of the game. The 32-year-old left-hander has been up-and-down through his first five starts (21 innings) with the Padres, posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB. Hart is currently scheduled to face the Giants at home in his next outing.