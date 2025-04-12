Kyle Hart News: Rebounds with six scoreless frames

Hart (2-0) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out four batters over six scoreless innings.

This was a drastic turnaround for Hart, who allowed five runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his previous start against the Cubs. The southpaw was nearly flawless Saturday -- the only baserunner he allowed came on a fourth-inning Kyle Farmer double. Hart's game-to-game performance is pretty hard to predict given the up-and-down nature of his results so far and the fact that prior to this season he last pitched in the majors in 2020. Fantasy managers will likely pay him more attention following Saturday's start, but it's worth noting that he still has just a 5.40 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings on the campaign.