Kyle Hendricks News: Dealt second loss

Hendricks (0-2) was charged with the loss Saturday versus the Giants after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

Hendricks needed just 63 pitches to record 15 outs, but he wasn't given the chance to work deep into Saturday's contest. It's the second consecutive loss for the veteran right-hander, and his numbers (4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 20 innings) through four starts aren't surprising at this point in his career. He tentatively lines up to face the Twins on the road next weekend.