Kyle Hendricks News: Notches first win of 2025

Hendricks (1-3) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers after allowing one run on four hits and no walks across 7.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander was working on a shutout until the eighth inning, when Spencer Torkelson launched a 401-foot solo homer to left field. Hendricks recorded one more out before giving up an infield single, which ended his evening at 102 pitches. He entered Saturday's contest with multiple walks in four straight starts, so it was encouraging to see him exhibit better command against division-leading Detroit. Despite the strong performance, Hendricks doesn't offer much fantasy upside with a 5.28 ERA and 16:12 K:BB through six starts in 2025.