Kyle Hendricks News: Quality start in fifth loss

Hendricks (1-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Despite getting only four swings and misses, Hendricks was still able to register his third quality start of the year. The veteran right-hander settled in nicely after serving up a three-run jack to Xander Bogaerts in the first inning, but Hendricks has now surrendered a long ball in all but one of his eight outings in 2025. Hendricks has a 3.38 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through three starts (18.2 innings) in May, but he'll be tough to trust in his next time out against an Athletics team that ranks third in MLB in batting average (.263) through 42 games.