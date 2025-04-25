Kyle Hendricks News: Takes third straight loss

Hendricks (0-3) took the loss Friday against the Twins after allowing seven earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters over three-plus innings.

Hendricks put the Angels into an early hole by walking two batters and hitting another, loading the bases for Carlos Correa to bring one home on a sacrifice fly. Things got worse in the third when Byron Buxton launched a ball 419 feet into left field and Trevor Larnach hit an RBI double. Hendricks departed the game with the bases loaded and nobody out, and reliever Carl Edwards allowed all three inherited runners to score. Hendricks' poor outing caused his ERA to balloon from 4.50 to 6.65, and he'll attempt to bounce back during his next outing against the Tigers at home.