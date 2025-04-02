Kyle Manzardo News: Makes first start in field

Manzardo started at first base and went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Manzardo, who served as the DH in his first five starts, made his first start in the field. The 38-year-old Carlos Santana started the first five games at first but moved to DH for the day. Manzardo, like the rest of the Guardians' hitters during the three-game set in San Diego, had a quiet series, going 0-for-9.