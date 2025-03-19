Kyle Nelson News: Dismissed from bullpen competition

The Diamondbacks optioned Nelson to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Nelson is healthy again after missing most of the 2024 season while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but he had struggled with his command and control this spring, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over 5.2 innings in Cactus League play. He'll look to shake off the rust in Reno and put himself in consideration for a call-up later on this season.