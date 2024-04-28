NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Javier Assad, Cubs: Assad opened the season in the Cubs' rotation as Jameson Taillon's back injury sidelined him. He also won the position over Drew Smyly this spring. Assad split time between starting and relieving the last two years. And based on the way he's pitched, his spot looks secure. Though Assad has only completed six innings once through five starts, he boasts a 2.00 ERA and a 26:9 K:BB with a 2-0 record and has yet to allow more than two runs in any outing. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery, has progressed from throwing 60-pitch bullpen sessions where he hit 96 MPH with his fastball and is scheduled to face live batters Monday. He will likely require at least a couple live sessions before progressing to a rehab assignment that will last for a few weeks, putting his return at the end of May or beginning of June. Cavalli, who pairs his fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent fourth-pitch changeup, experienced control issues before and may struggle with his command upon returning. But he may boast the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him certainly worth an add. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Bryce Elder, Braves: Elder lost out to Darius Vines to be the first starter called up to replace Spencer Strider (elbow), but was promoted to replace Vines after the latter made two starts. He earned the win in his 2024 debut Monday against the Marlins giving up eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 shutout innings. Elder was an All-Star last season and pitched well in Triple-A by tossing 16.1 innings with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB. He earned another turn in the Atlanta rotation to start against Cleveland at home on Sunday. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (aggressive initial bid)

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser, who missed nearly a month while recovering from a bone spur in his left elbow, was activated and started for Triple-A Nashville Wednesday. He went four innings and allowed a run while striking out five in his debut. As our preseason outlook noted, what Gasser lacks in quality offerings (zero plus pitches, 92 MPH average fastball velocity) he makes up for in quantity as he threw over 100 four-seamers, changeups, curveballs, cutters, sinkers, sliders and sweepers at Triple-A. With Wade Miley sidelined, he could be next in line for a promotion once he gets stretched out in the minors. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 start with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain, threw from 90 feet Thursday after 75 on Monday. The Nationals hope he'll be able to long toss and then throw off the mound this week. If all goes well, Gray will then move to batting practice and game action to possibly pave the way for a mid-to-late May return to the rotation. He went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Tommy Henry, Diamondbacks: Henry, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Apr. 17 after a 6.87 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks, earned the win Tuesday against St. Louis where he gave up one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings. With Kyle Nelson (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) on the IL, Henry rejoined the big-league club for his most recent start. His impressive outing bought him another go-around in Arizona's rotation as he's slated to face the Dodgers on Monday. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Janson Junk, Brewers: Junk was promoted Saturday to fill Wade Miley's (elbow) rotation spot. He likely will only make 2-3 starts as Jakob Junis (shoulder/head) and DL Hall (knee) are both projected to return from the injured list within the next couple of weeks. Junk is an average-at-best starter with minimal strikeout potential. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill left his season debut on Mar. 31 after four innings due to right shoulder discomfort - which turned out to be a strain - and started a minor-league rehab assignment Friday at High-A Brooklyn where he threw a pair of scoreless innings and struck out six. He should make 2-3 more rehab starts, allowing him to be to be fully stretched out by the middle of May. Jose Butto has pitched well in Megill's stead, so it remains to be seen if the latter will return as a starter or reliever. It's also possible Megill replaces a struggling Adrian Houser in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Tobias Myers, Brewers: Myers was promoted to make his first big-league start Tuesday due to Wade Miley (elbow), DL Hall (knee) and Jakob Junis (shoulder) all out without clear timelines to coming back. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts across five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander got off to a good start with Triple-A Nashville posting a 1.62 ERA across 16.2 frames to earn the promotion. With the Brewers down several starters, Myers should get at least one or two more turns and could remain in the rotation until Robert Gasser is ready. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Mitchell Parker, Nationals: Parker was profiled last week and gets another mention due to his hot start in Washington. A fifth-round pick in 2020, he struck out 132 batters over 113.2 innings with Double-A Harrisburg in 2023 but struggled during his late-season promotion to Rochester with a 10.45 ERA and 2.18 WHIP from 10.1 frames. Parker only made one start at Triple-A with four scoreless innings before the call-up and has done well so far with Washington as he's only allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings in his first two career starts. He should remain in the rotation while Josiah Gray (elbow) is sidelined. Parker primarily operates with a 92 MPH four-seamer with solid movement and an 80 MPH curveball while also mixing in a mid-80s splitter. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

Christian Scott, Mets: The Mets are in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. New York is considering going with a six-man rotation for now, which could result in Scott's promotion for a spot start. The fifth-round draft pick from 2021 finished last season at Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 2.47 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 77:8 K:BB over 62 innings. Despite a strong spring, Scott began 2024 at Triple-A Syracuse and has registered a 34:6 K:BB along with a 3.48 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 20.2 innings over four starts. He was expected to be in the big-league rotation sometime this summer, but may be forcing an earlier promotion. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker, sidelined with shoulder discomfort suffered while getting loose for a bullpen session late in spring training, was activated off the 15-day IL and started Sunday. He conceded four runs over 6.1 innings during his third minor-league rehab start last Sunday and tossed a successful bullpen session Tuesday to pave the way for his return. All signs point to Spencer Turnbull going back to his swing-man role to make room for Walker rather than the team deploying a six-man rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Justin Lawrence, Rockies: Lawrence opened the season poorly, but has rounded into form of late. Since giving up five runs (four earned) during his second outing of the season on Apr. 5, the right-hander has only yielded two earned runs across eight outings covering 8.1 frames. Lawrence has notched a win and two saves in his last three appearances and looks to be the Rockies' primary closer with Nick Mears and Tyler Kinley as setup. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Mark Leiter/Hector Neris, Cubs: Neris has recorded saves in each of his last three appearances and looks to be the favorite to close in Chicago. Adbert Alzolay blew his fourth save last Saturday and has been relegated to mop-up duty. The 34-year-old Neris endured some struggles early in the season with seven walks over seven innings and still is having difficulty in that regard, but he's the primary option. Leiter is also in the mix, but looks to be the setup even though he hasn't given up a run in 12 games and 12.1 innings. Leiter - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Leiter - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Trevor Megill, Brewers: Megill earned his first career save Thursday as he pitched the ninth after Joel Payamps faced the better part of the Pirates order in the eighth. This was a reversal of what happened on Wednesday. S while Payamps may still be the favorite to close, roles aren't set in stone at the back end of the Milwaukee bullpen while Devin Williams (back) heals. If choosing one, Payamps still seems the likely bet, though Megill is clearly a contender as manager Pat Murphy will mix-and-match as needed. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Joey Bart, Pirates: The second overall pick in 2018 continues to make the most of his at-bats with this Pirates. Bart struggled at the plate throughout his Giants' career slashing .219/.288/.335 across four seasons to earn a DFA. He's raked as a Pirate by blasting three homers and driving in seven runs through his first seven games to steal playing time from Henry Davis while Yasmani Grandal (foot) is sidelined. Look for Bart to receive additional at-bats until at least Grandal returns. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Christian Bethancourt, Marlins: Bethancourt was activated off the 10-day injured list Wednesday after missing the minimum with a viral illness. He's resumed his role as the Marlins' backup catcher behind Nick Fortes. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Yasmani Grandal, Pirates: Grandal, dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since early March, is still on his rehab assignment that began Apr. 16 at Triple-A Indianapolis. Henry Davis enjoyed a strong spring, but hasn't carried that over to the regular season. Joey Bart has been the better option behind the plate and his hot play has allowed Pittsburgh to slow play Grandal's return. Grandal's career has gone south the last few seasons, yet he should be back with the parent club shortly and could platoon with Davis behind the plate and starting against southpaws upon coming back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec return bid)

Pedro Pages, Cardinals: Pages was recalled last Sunday by St. Louis. His promotion provides the team depth behind the plate allowing the club to regularly play Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera at catcher and DH. As a result, Pages will see minimal action. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

DESIGNATED HITTER

Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: Carpenter, who made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster following a strong spring where he hit .346 with five doubles, a homer and five RBI in 13 games, has been sidelined with a strained right oblique since Apr. 4. He had progressed to swinging - both off a tee and soft toss - while also taking infield practice, but received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his strained right oblique Monday. Carpenter was to resume hitting on the field late this past week and then face a high-velocity pitching machine before getting at-bats in a game setting and starting a rehab assignment. If all goes well, he could rejoin the team in mid-May and get time at DH with Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson struggling and also possibly at first base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec return bid)

J.D. Martinez, Mets: Martinez, who received a cortisone shot in his back Apr. 9, operated as DH for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday. He came out of that stint without any issues and was activated for the first game of the team's seven-game homestand Friday. Martinez won't initially play every day as New York eases him back into action to avoid overtaxing his back. DJ Stewart retains additional value in the short-term. But once Martinez is fully ready to go, look for him to be penciled in almost daily behind Pete Alonso. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

FIRST BASE

Matt Mervis, Cubs: Mervis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and batted eighth as the DH Tuesday against the Astros. Michael Busch has earned an everyday role at first with his hot start to the season, so Mervis is likely to receive most of his playing time at DH against righties while Seiya Suzuki (oblique) is out. He's proven he can rake in the minors, yet hasn't carried that success to the majors and may remain with the parent club only until Suzuki returns. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Fermin was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after slashing .350/.458/.650 with four home runs, five steals and a 3:11 K:BB over 18 games. The 25-year-old will offer utility infield depth for the Cardinals, and it's possible he gets some starts at second against lefties with Nolan Gorman struggling and Tommy Edman sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Eguy Rosario, Padres: Rosario has recently seen additional time at the hot corner and could end up unseating Tyler Wade as the preferred option at the position, at least until Manny Machado is able to play the field once he completes his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. The bat has always played, though injuries cost Rosario a large chunk of last season. Now healthy, he's produced a .282/.333/.564 slash line with two homers, five doubles and five RBI over 43 plate appearances to earn him additional at bats. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse Saturday due to Starling Marte being placed on the bereavement list. He had slashed .302/.388/.525 with five home runs and 22 RBI over 98 plate appearances in Triple-A prior to his call-up. Vientos could receive work at first, third or DH, but will likely head back to Syracuse following Marte's return. The signing of J.D. Martinez adds to the probability Vientos spends a good portion of the year in the minors unless the Mets decide to platoon him with Brett Baty at third. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5 (possible stash candidate)

SHORTSTOP

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: Rojas usually registered most of his at-bats against righties, but has played more versus southpaws this season. Gavin Lux's slow start coupled with the decision to sit him almost against all lefties has opened the door for Rojas for more playing time than expected. He's made the most of his opportunities, which likely means a change in approach isn't forthcoming (can I curse now as someone who has Lux rostered?). 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Alex Call/Jacob Young, Nationals: Call was promoted Saturday to provide the Nationals outfield depth while Joey Gallo (shoulder) is on the IL. He can play all three outfield slots and will operate as a backup. With Victor Robles and Stone Garrett out, Young has covered center field. His terrific defense coupled with his speed - up to eight steals and 21-for-21 in his career - keeps him in the lineup. That could remain the case even when Washington gets healthy. Even if not, Young holds value due to his stolen base potential. Call - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Young - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (up if you think he remains in the lineup)

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals: Carlson, who sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder on Mar. 25 and was sidelined from swinging, took batting practice from both sides of the plate Monday and could soon start a minor-league rehab assignment. The outfielder was shut down for over two weeks following a Mar. 29 cortisone injection in his left shoulder. Carlson, slated to be the Opening Day starter in center following a strong Spring Training, suffered the injury colliding with Jordan Walker. Victor Scott failed to grab a hold of the job while Tommy Edman (wrist) is also still sidelined, possibly allowing Carlson to regain the role when he returns if he beats Edman back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong was recalled from the minors Wednesday with Cody Bellinger (ribs) going on the IL and notched his first major-league hit on Thursday, which just happened to be a home run. Known as a defense-first prospect with plus speed, PCA has scuffled at Triple-A Iowa slashing just .203/.241/.392 over 83 plate appearances with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, and five stolen bases in five attempts. He projects to have at least average power with a middling battling average, but for now his defense and speed will earn him playing time with Bellinger out. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (mainly due to SB potential)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl was profiled last week and is back here as he might start his rehab assignment by joining Triple-A Louisville this week. He suffered a fractured right wrist diving for a ball midway through spring training and was to miss 4-to-6 weeks. Friedl will need a week or two on that rehab assignment before being ready to rejoin the Reds around the second week of May. He became a fantasy darling last season with a .279/.352/.467 line, 18 homers and 27 steals in 556 plate appearances. Once active, Friedl projects to be the Reds' everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (same early spec return bid)

Stone Garrett/Victor Robles, Nationals: Garrett, coming back from reconstructive surgery on his left ankle, was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Rochester. He had gone 7-for-31 with a 9:7 K:BB over 40 plate appearances on his rehab assignment, and this "demotion" allows him to receive consistent at-bats in the minors. Once Garrett has regained his rhythm at the plate, look for him to be promoted especially with Lane Thomas (knee) out indefinitely and the team short in the outfield. He represents a short-term option until Dylan Crews and/or James Wood are ready. Robles is travelling with the team as he continues rehabbing from his left hamstring strain, which he sustained on Apr. 3. He's resumed baseball activities, which includes throwing and hitting without pain and regained a full range of motion. Robles has also been running the bases and doing defensive work and could begin a rehab assignment this week. Back spasms limited him to only 36 games last season. But when healthy, he's likely the starting center fielder. Both - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid, edge to Garrett overall)

Hunter Goodman, Rockies: Goodman, a 2021 fourth-round pick, dispatched seven long balls through 91 plate appearances in the minors prior to Wednesday's promotion and managed 34 over 106 minor-league contests last year. He slashed .298/.352/.690 with those seven homers and 10 doubles over 20 appearances for Albuquerque, but only managed a .632 OPS through 23 games with the big club last season. Goodman hit a three-run home run Thursday and should get regular reps in right field and/or at first. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Andy Pages, Dodgers: If you missed rostering Pages when he earned a promotion last Monday, this could be your last chance. After getting off to a scorching start at Triple-A Oklahoma City where he slashed .371/.452/.694 with five homers and 15 RBI, he's settled in nicely with LA. Pages has already blasted a pair of homers with eight runs in eight games and looks to be a fixture - at least for now - in the outfield. Jason Heyward's back injury is showing little signs of improvement while the other available options continue to struggle as Chris Taylor, James Outman and Enrique Hernandez have been disappointing. Pages is playing against both left and right-handed pitching, which should remain the case while he remains hot. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (upped bid from prior)

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Seiya Suzuki landed on the 10-day injured list Apr. 15 with a right oblique strain suffered last Sunday and is projected to be out about a month. Chicago called up Alexander Canario, who is starting almost daily. And now Cody Bellinger is sidelined with rib fractures. Tauchman has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the injuries as he's now a regular, which has helped him find his stroke at the plate. While both Suzuki and Bellinger are unavailable, Tauchman should remain in the lineup and provide a solid slash line with a bit of power. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)