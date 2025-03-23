Kyle Nicolas News: Headed to Indianapolis

Nicolas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Nicolas impressed this spring, surrendering two runs (one earned) on seven hits and eight walks while striking out eight batters over nine innings in eight appearances with the Pirates. The right-hander produced a 3.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 55 punchouts over 54.2 innings in 51 games with Pittsburgh in 2024 and he will likely not have to wait long to join the major-league roster this season.